Six outlaws arrested during crackdown, liquor, weapons seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered liquor, illegal arms and ammunition from their possession during operation here on Tuesday. According to police, Taxila Police arrested liquor supplier and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession.

Similarly, Ratta Amral Police held another liquor dealer with 10 liters.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi Police also recovered 10 liters of liquor from another supplier.

In separate actions, Newt Town and Chaklala Police each arrested a suspect and recovered illegal arms and ammunition.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police team and stated that strict action will be continued against those involved in drugs and illegal weapons, adding that such individuals cannot escape the grip of the law.