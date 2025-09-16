Open Menu

Six Outlaws Arrested During Crackdown, Liquor, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Six outlaws arrested during crackdown, liquor, weapons seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered liquor, illegal arms and ammunition from their possession during operation here on Tuesday. According to police, Taxila Police arrested liquor supplier and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession.

Similarly, Ratta Amral Police held another liquor dealer with 10 liters.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi Police also recovered 10 liters of liquor from another supplier.

In separate actions, Newt Town and Chaklala Police each arrested a suspect and recovered illegal arms and ammunition.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police team and stated that strict action will be continued against those involved in drugs and illegal weapons, adding that such individuals cannot escape the grip of the law.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

19 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

3 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to rev ..

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

4 hours ago
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

5 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

5 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

5 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan