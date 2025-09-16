- Home
Pakistan Among 15 Other Countries Express Concerns On Global Sumud Flotilla To Gaza Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan among 15 other countries on Tuesday expressed their concerns about the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla which is being participated by the citizens of their country to deliver humanitarian aid to the conflict-impacted Palestinians in Gaza.
"The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain and Türkiye express their concern about the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative in which citizens of their countries are participating," Foreign Office, Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan in statement here issued said.
He said the Global Sumud Flotilla has informed about its objective of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and raising awareness about the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and the need to stop the war in Gaza.
"Both objectives, peace and humanitarian aid delivery, together with the respect of international law, including humanitarian law, are shared by our Governments. We therefore call on everyone to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the Flotilla, to respect international law and international humanitarian law," Ambassador Khan said.
He recalled that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla, including attack against vessels in international waters or illegal detention, would lead to accountability.
