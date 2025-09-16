Mansehra, Muzaffarabad police conduct joint operation in Bararkot

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Mansehra Police, in collaboration with Muzaffarabad Police, conducted a joint search and strike operation in Bararkot, a sensitive border area between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

The operation was launched on the special directives of DIG Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and under the instructions of DPO Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur. SP Balakot, Jehanzeb Khan, led the teams, which included Garhi Habibullah Police, Muzaffarabad Police, and lady police personnel.

During the operation, tenant records were checked, suspicious locations were searched, and strict inspections were carried out to detect illegal weapons and other prohibited items.

DPO Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, stated that the Primary objective of such operations is to maintain peace and order, curb the activities of anti-social elements, and ensure a secure environment for the public.

He further emphasized that given Bararkot’s sensitivity as a border region, strict monitoring and preventive measures are being enforced to counter any suspicious activity.