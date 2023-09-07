Defense Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP

The 58th defense day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):The 58th defense day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas on Wednesday.

The day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan including the recepients of Nishan-e-Haider, who laid down lives for defense of the country.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Upper Kohistan to South Waziristan districts, people from all 38 districts of KP including senior citizens, academics, farmers, civil society, human rights activists, military personnel, farmers, laborers, and media men have presented glowing tributes to all martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan, who rendered matchless sacrifices while fighting against the enemy and aggressive forces during 1948, 1965 and 1971 wars, 1999 Kargil conflict, war against terror and had destroyed the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Civil and military officials, politicians, traders, businessmen, media men, relatives, colleagues, and others visited the residences of martyrs and recipients of Nishan-e-Haider as a mark of respect and presented glowing tributes to the defenders of Pakistan.

The main function of the day in KP was held at Swabi district where a floral wreath was laid at the grave of the great hero of the Kargil war, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH), and salute was presented to the celebrated officer of Pakistan Army, who embraced Shahadat near Tiger Hills at Kargil on July 5, 1999.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was the first army officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who was awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider.

Rallies and walks were also held in the province to support of armed forces of Pakistan on Defense Day.

Debate and patriotic song competitions have been held in educational institutions where students speakers paid rich tributes to defenders of Pakistan including 65 war hero, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH).

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) had successfully defended the strategic BRB canal near Lahore for five days where he embraced shahadat after being hit by an enemy tank shell on September 10, 1965.

The newspapers have published special supplements while Radio Pakistan and TV Channels aired special programs that paid rich tributes to all martyrs of the 65 war.

Senior Defense Analyst, Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah said Pakistan's security forces had occupied over 1,600 kilometers of Indian territory during 65 war and were in a strong position to capture Delhi if the imposed war continued for a few more days.

Talking to APP, he said most of the enemy officers of 65 War had served with Pakistani commanders during World War�II and the latter knew about the former so-called fighting abilities and skills that helped us to frustrate their evil designs.

Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam popularly known as M.M. Alam shot down two enemy hunter aircraft and damaged three others on 6th September 1965 and destroyed five more enemy hunter aircraft in less than a minute on September 7th which was unprecedented in Pakistan Air Force's history.

Brigadier Mehmood said India had attacked Pakistan on September 6, 1965, in darkness without warning or declaration of war by violating all agreements, conventions, and international laws.

He said the whole Pakistani nation stood up with their valiant forces against the cowardly enemy and defeated Indian forces despite limited resources.

Brigadier Mehmood said the national songs of Melody Queen, Noor Jehan had infused a new spirit of patriotism in the nation during the said war.