Delegation From Lahore University Media Studies Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Delegation from Lahore University Media Studies visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A delegation from Lahore University Media Studies students conducted

a study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.

The delegation included 20 media studies students and professors.

On this occasion, Director Public Relations, Tauseef Sabih Gondal,

briefed the delegation on the organization’s functioning.

The delegation was also briefed about the first police web channel

in Pakistan, PSCA tv, and various departments.

The students were informed about public awareness campaigns, media

management, and the Women's Safety App.

The Director Public Relations informed the delegation that Safe City had

developed AI-based software for automatic helmet and seat belt detection

and gun detection. Smart Safe City projects are being implemented in 18 more

cities in Punjab. Features have been added to the Women Safety App to

provide timely assistance to women.

The participating professors expressed their thoughts, stating that the role

of Safe Cities Authority in promoting cricket in Pakistan was unforgettable.

"The success of modern Safe City projects in Pakistan is a source of pride

for us," they added.

