Delegation From Lahore University Media Studies Visits PSCA
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A delegation from Lahore University Media Studies students conducted
a study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.
The delegation included 20 media studies students and professors.
On this occasion, Director Public Relations, Tauseef Sabih Gondal,
briefed the delegation on the organization’s functioning.
The delegation was also briefed about the first police web channel
in Pakistan, PSCA tv, and various departments.
The students were informed about public awareness campaigns, media
management, and the Women's Safety App.
The Director Public Relations informed the delegation that Safe City had
developed AI-based software for automatic helmet and seat belt detection
and gun detection. Smart Safe City projects are being implemented in 18 more
cities in Punjab. Features have been added to the Women Safety App to
provide timely assistance to women.
The participating professors expressed their thoughts, stating that the role
of Safe Cities Authority in promoting cricket in Pakistan was unforgettable.
"The success of modern Safe City projects in Pakistan is a source of pride
for us," they added.
