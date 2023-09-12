Delegation of Hindu community calls on Sindh home minister

A delegation comprising the family of Sagar Kumar, who was abducted from Kashmore, and other members of the Hindu community called on Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz in his office on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising the family of Sagar Kumar, who was abducted from Kashmore, and other members of the Hindu community called on Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz in his office on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and SSP South were also present on the occasion.

Renowned social activist and classical dancer Sheema Kirmani also accompanied the delegation.

Speaking to the delegation, Brig (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz said kidnapped Sagar Kumar will be recovered very soon.

He said the safe recovery of the abducted was the first priority and added the IGP Sindh was personally monitoring the case.

On the occasion, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar said actions against the criminals were underway. Sit-in was not the solution to the problem. The public should cooperate with and the police, he added.