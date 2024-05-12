IRSA releases 213,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 213,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 249,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.00 feet and was 72.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 59,700 cusecs and 49,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.55 feet, which was 121.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 69,000 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 131,800, 61,900, 41,000 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 87,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.