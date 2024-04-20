Delegation of World Food Program calls on CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A delegation of the World Food Program called on the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at CM Secretariat on Saturday.

The delegation was led by World Food Program Country Director Ms. Coco Ushiyama. In the meeting, the issues related to the activities carried out under the World Food Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the adjoining districts, were discussed.

Discussions on further expanding the scope of cooperation between the provincial government and the World Food Program in various fields were also held. The two also agreed to further enhance cooperation in various fields.

Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government values the cooperation and collaboration of the World Food Program. The provincial government needs more support from other donor organizations including the World Food Program for merging districts, the CM added.

The World Food Program’s program of providing educational scholarships to the girls of the merged districts is commendable, CM said, adding that promotion of education in the merged districts and employing the people is the main priority.

Special attention from the government and donor organizations is needed to bring the merged districts into the national stream, Ali Amin Gandapur told the delegation.

He said that the infrastructure in these districts has been badly affected during the anti-terror operations, the Chief Minister informed the delegation. He said that farm-to-market roads need to be constructed in the merged districts.

He said that special attention needs to be given to rehabilitation works in these districts.

He said that provincial government is planning to construct small dams to ensure food security.

To develop the agriculture sector in the province on modern lines, tunnel farming and other modern technologies have to be introduced, CM said, adding that the water resources of the province need to be used effectively for self-sufficiency in hydropower and agricultural commodities.

“We are working to put people on their feet by giving those jobs and for this purpose we need foreign investment,” Ali Amin Gandapur said. The provincial government will provide all the facilities required by the investors, he added.

The provincial government wants to establish food testing laboratories to ensure the quality of food items and in this regard, it needs the cooperation of donor agencies, the CM said. He said that measures are needed to protect people from flood damage in flood-affected areas.

He said that the provincial government is making programs to strengthen the economy of the province by developing all sectors on modern lines.

To implement these programs, he said the provincial government needs the support of donor organizations, Ali Amin Gandapur told the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Coco Ushiyama said that the World Food Program is working with the provincial government on various public welfare projects. She said that the World Food Program is working to provide educational scholarships to 30 thousand girls in the adjoining districts.

She said that the institution is looking to further expand its partnership with the government.

