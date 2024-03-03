Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 5

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The delivery of ration bags to deserving people at their doorsteps in Sargodha would start from March 5 across Sargodha division under the Punjab government's 'Nigehban Ramzan Package'.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that the ration bags would be delivered to over five and a half lakh deserving people across the division. He said that the Punjab Food Authority had been given task for checking the quality of all food items. The QR code on all ration bags will be scanned from the identity card and given to the concerned person.

People could contact assistant commissioner's office in case of any problem or absence of the person concerned.

The verification of deserving people has been completed through Benazir Income Support Programme and Nadra data. He said the ration bags included 10-kg flour, 2-kg sugar, 2-kg and 2-kg rice.

As many as 1,67145 people in Sargodha district, 1,13765 deserving people in Khushab district 1,12889 people in Mianwali district and 121240 people in Bhakkar will be able to benefit from the scheme. Ajmal said that all record will be compiled in the Assistant Commissioner's office while third party audit of the entire scheme will also be conducted. The district administration, food department, food authority will jointly carry out this noble cause.

A Ramazan Bazaar will be set up in Company Bagh in Sargodha, he concluded.