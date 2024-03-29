Open Menu

Demand Of Fates Increases In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The demand of dates are increasing since starting the holy month of Ramazan, wonderfully delicious, dates are one of the most popular fruit with a list of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, required for normal growth, development and overall well-being.

According to religious aspect, dates are the most important item of "Iftar".

The tradition of breaking fast with "Khajoor" (dates) is connected to the religious practices in Ramadan as Muslims across the globe prefer to eat dates in "Iftari" prior to any thing else.

The dates are the most selling item compared to any other fruit in Ramazan and mostly the fruit-sellers offer dates exclusively on their stalls and carts," a dates-seller in local market said.

Mostly the kinds of dates being sold in Sukkur and Khairpur districts, include Arabian dates, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai and others, said Agha Imdad, a dates-seller in Fruit Market.

People mostly buy Iraqi Basra and Sindhi Aseel due to the taste. There are more than 130 varieties of dates produced in Pakistan.

