Demand Of Fates Increases In Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The demand of dates are increasing since starting the holy month of Ramazan, wonderfully delicious, dates are one of the most popular fruit with a list of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, required for normal growth, development and overall well-being.
According to religious aspect, dates are the most important item of "Iftar".
The tradition of breaking fast with "Khajoor" (dates) is connected to the religious practices in Ramadan as Muslims across the globe prefer to eat dates in "Iftari" prior to any thing else.
The dates are the most selling item compared to any other fruit in Ramazan and mostly the fruit-sellers offer dates exclusively on their stalls and carts," a dates-seller in local market said.
Mostly the kinds of dates being sold in Sukkur and Khairpur districts, include Arabian dates, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai and others, said Agha Imdad, a dates-seller in Fruit Market.
People mostly buy Iraqi Basra and Sindhi Aseel due to the taste. There are more than 130 varieties of dates produced in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female judicial officers' strength reaches to 18% of total: Report9 minutes ago
-
22nd death anniversary of legendary actor Latif Kapadia observed9 minutes ago
-
India using draconian measures to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice of freedom10 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmiris’ freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost'10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur deputy commissioner assumes charge10 minutes ago
-
Passing-out of 51st CTP held at Civil Services Academy30 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked50 minutes ago
-
Juma prayers held under tight security50 minutes ago
-
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft56 minutes ago
-
IRSA Advisory body to meet on April 260 minutes ago
-
Protective wire drive for motorcyclists continues60 minutes ago
-
Six farmers booked for water theft60 minutes ago