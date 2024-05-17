ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration with the collaboration of District Health Office Friday started an awareness campaign to combat the dengue outbreak in the Federal Capital.

According to the Spokesman of ICT's Administration, Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and District Health Officer, Dr. Zaeem Zia, led the campaign by engaging directly with the public.

They handed out informational pamphlets to residents, aiming to educate them about preventive measures against dengue.

The DC highlighted that the success of the dengue prevention campaign relies heavily on the active participation of citizens. He urged everyone to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to prevent dengue.

To tackle the issue effectively, joint teams have been established to locate and eliminate dengue larvae across the city. These efforts were part of a broader initiative to ensure the community remains vigilant and takes necessary precautions to curb the spread of dengue, the spokesman added.