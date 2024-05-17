Open Menu

Dengue Defense: ICT's Admin Launches Public Education Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Dengue defense: ICT's admin launches public education campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration with the collaboration of District Health Office Friday started an awareness campaign to combat the dengue outbreak in the Federal Capital.

According to the Spokesman of ICT's Administration, Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and District Health Officer, Dr. Zaeem Zia, led the campaign by engaging directly with the public.

They handed out informational pamphlets to residents, aiming to educate them about preventive measures against dengue.

The DC highlighted that the success of the dengue prevention campaign relies heavily on the active participation of citizens. He urged everyone to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to prevent dengue.

To tackle the issue effectively, joint teams have been established to locate and eliminate dengue larvae across the city. These efforts were part of a broader initiative to ensure the community remains vigilant and takes necessary precautions to curb the spread of dengue, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

7 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

15 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

15 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan