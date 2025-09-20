SU Laar Campus Holds First Intra-departmental Skill-oriented Test
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Department of English Language and Literature (DELL), University of Sindh Laar Campus, Badin organized its first intra-departmental skill-cum-job oriented test for the second semester of 2025 batch, aimed at boosting students’ academic and professional development.
Conducted under the supervision of the Head of Department Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Chandio and faculty members, the test assessed students’ knowledge and skills in line with professional requirements and competitive examinations.
The assessment was divided into two groups: Group one covered Language Studies, Grammar, Tenses, Punctuation and Literature, while Group two included Linguistics, English Literature, History of English Literature, Prosody and Literary Terms.
The initiative provided students with an opportunity to self-evaluate, strengthen preparation and build confidence for future academic and career pursuits.
Faculty appreciated the active and enthusiastic participation of students.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hearing-impaired students organize remarkable art exhibition in Nawabshah38 seconds ago
-
Ending of some unnecessary depts in UoB commendable vision: Governor40 seconds ago
-
SU Laar Campus holds first intra-departmental skill-oriented test43 seconds ago
-
Acting President Gilani vows to rebuild lives of flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Jalalpur Pirwala, reviews gas line safety, relief efforts11 minutes ago
-
Rescu1122 holds first-aid training for girl students21 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Dhodha Sharif Ziarat Road21 minutes ago
-
Serene Air CEO calls on President Zardari in Kashgar; briefs on future plans31 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes defense agreement with Saudi Arabia31 minutes ago
-
215th death anniversary of Mir Taqi Mir being observed today1 hour ago
-
Roof collapse at Sukheke academy causes multiple fatalities, rescue officials confirm1 hour ago
-
Three killed, five injured in road accident near Tando Ghulam Ali1 hour ago