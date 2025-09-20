SU Laar Campus holds first intra-departmental skill-oriented test

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Department of English Language and Literature (DELL), University of Sindh Laar Campus, Badin organized its first intra-departmental skill-cum-job oriented test for the second semester of 2025 batch, aimed at boosting students’ academic and professional development.

Conducted under the supervision of the Head of Department Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Chandio and faculty members, the test assessed students’ knowledge and skills in line with professional requirements and competitive examinations.

The assessment was divided into two groups: Group one covered Language Studies, Grammar, Tenses, Punctuation and Literature, while Group two included Linguistics, English Literature, History of English Literature, Prosody and Literary Terms.

The initiative provided students with an opportunity to self-evaluate, strengthen preparation and build confidence for future academic and career pursuits.

Faculty appreciated the active and enthusiastic participation of students.

