Ending of some unnecessary depts in UoB commendable vision: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Saturday said that eliminating some unnecessary departments in the University of Balochistan (UoB) and introducing market oriented subjects needs and employment prospects is a commendable vision.

He said that after much deliberation and mutual consultation, we have been able to set several worthy examples for other public sector universities as well.

Similarly, merging two related departments in the same university such as Geophysics with Geology, Seismology with Physics, Renewable Energy with Environmental Sciences, Anthropology with Sociology and Commerce with the Institute of Management Sciences are wise decisions in themselves.

On the contrary, the introduction of departments for essential subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) etc. for the first time in the history of the university is a unique example of meeting the current requirements and emerging human needs. Such revolutionary steps effectively make the future of our youth successful and secure. Governor Mandokhel appreciated the performance and vision of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan, Dr. Zahoor Bazai and his entire team and expressed his conviction that the steps taken in the interest of the university and the needs of the present era will improve the utilization of resources and strengthen the foundation of the education sector.

Governor Mandokhel said that today, students also choose courses based on future value and employment opportunities, however, there is a bitter reality in our public sector universities and their campuses that in some departments.

He said that the number of teachers is more than the number of students. This is a cause of wastage of previous resources. Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that the current government is taking concrete steps for the development and promotion of mother languages. Mother languages are our national identity. Their legitimacy is established due to the eternal affection of the sweet mother and the mother language is a long chain of transmission of inheritance from one generation to another.

He said that after the introduction of BS Courses in numerous colleges for the past several years, the number of students in the language departments of the University of Balochistan in urdu, Balochi, Pashto, Brahui and Persian has decreased, so we are creating a joint "Institute of Linguistics" for all languages, with the firm conviction that it would also become a reliable means of increasing contacts among all languages.

Governor Mandokhel said that as a nation, we have lagged behind other developed nations of the world in the journey of development and evolution. In this global village, there is an urgent need to promote harmony and unity among different languages and global civilization, so it is the responsibility of our policy makers and intellectuals to formulate a comprehensive strategy to translate valuable academic and scientific contents in developed languages into our mother languages.