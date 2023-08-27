Open Menu

Dengue On The Rise As 13 New Cases Detected In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Dengue on the rise as 13 new cases detected in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Thirteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

According to the Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,059 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,030 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told APP that 13 cases of dengue were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours including three each cases from Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, and two each from Allama Iqbal, Wahga Town areas.

Sources said that on Friday, 22 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and the number of dengue patients in the metropolis had risen to 304 so far this year. Likewise, in other cities of the province, during the last 24 hours, seven dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three each in Multan and Gujranwala and two cases each in Attock and Gujrat.

The official further said that currently, 40 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals across the province. Out of these, 21 are admitted to hospitals in Lahore.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health Department said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider is continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains. She reviewed the performance of dengue teams in Allama Iqbal, Shalimar and Cantt areas, on Sunday. Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued recently, Ms. Haider announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the meteorological department. Issuing directions for controlling dengue, she warned all town officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging citizens to not to let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The DC directed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dengue Punjab Water Gujrat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Attock Gulberg Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

19 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

20 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

20 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan