Dengue on the rise as 13 new cases detected in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Thirteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

According to the Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,059 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,030 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told APP that 13 cases of dengue were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours including three each cases from Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, and two each from Allama Iqbal, Wahga Town areas.

Sources said that on Friday, 22 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and the number of dengue patients in the metropolis had risen to 304 so far this year. Likewise, in other cities of the province, during the last 24 hours, seven dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three each in Multan and Gujranwala and two cases each in Attock and Gujrat.

The official further said that currently, 40 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals across the province. Out of these, 21 are admitted to hospitals in Lahore.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health Department said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider is continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains. She reviewed the performance of dengue teams in Allama Iqbal, Shalimar and Cantt areas, on Sunday. Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued recently, Ms. Haider announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the meteorological department. Issuing directions for controlling dengue, she warned all town officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging citizens to not to let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The DC directed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.