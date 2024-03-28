Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The District Health Authority is keeping a close eye on the dengue situation in the district, with an intensified anti-dengue campaign in full swing.

Strict measures and implementation of standard operation standard operating procedures (SOPs) have brought positive results as just four new cases have been reported and confirmed since January 01.

According to the analytical report issued on Thursday by the Dengue Prevent and Control Department of the District Health Administration, 1268 houses have been found with positive results regarding the presence of dengue larvae. Moreover, 182 spots (other than houses) were also found with similar results.

Focal Person District Health Administration, Dr Sajjad in a brief interaction with APP informed that health teams were engaged in surveillance and response activities in four clusters of the whole district including Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Rawalpindi.

Along with the awareness and surveillance operations, several penalties have also been put by the authorities on those who have committed SOPs violations. According to the report, 32 FIRs have been registered against the culprits whereas 28 spots were sealed.

More punitive actions will be taken against people violating the prescribed SOPs, said the focal person.