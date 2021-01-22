UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Departments Directed To Finalize Arrangements For Anti-dengue Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Departments directed to finalize arrangements for anti-dengue campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah has directed concerned departments to finalize arrangements for upcoming anti-dengue campaign starting from March 15.

He was chairing a meeting called on to discuss preparation and arrangements for upcoming anti-dengue campaign.

District Health Officer Abbottabad, Muhamamd Faisal Khanzada briefed the meeting about the plan and the preparations underway to achieve targets of anti-dengue campaign. He said that all the concerned departments are in liaison to achieve objectives being set for the anti-dengue campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner directed utilization of available resources for the campaign. He also directed Town Municipal Administrations, Local Government Department, Water and Sanitation Services, education Department and concerned authorities to make maximum efforts for the success of anti-dengue campaign.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Water March All From Government

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

9 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

24 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

24 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

27 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

28 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.