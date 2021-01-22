Departments directed to finalize arrangements for anti-dengue campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah has directed concerned departments to finalize arrangements for upcoming anti-dengue campaign starting from March 15.

He was chairing a meeting called on to discuss preparation and arrangements for upcoming anti-dengue campaign.

District Health Officer Abbottabad, Muhamamd Faisal Khanzada briefed the meeting about the plan and the preparations underway to achieve targets of anti-dengue campaign. He said that all the concerned departments are in liaison to achieve objectives being set for the anti-dengue campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner directed utilization of available resources for the campaign. He also directed Town Municipal Administrations, Local Government Department, Water and Sanitation Services, education Department and concerned authorities to make maximum efforts for the success of anti-dengue campaign.