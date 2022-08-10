Departments, public appreciated for peaceful observance of Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The people from different walks of life lauded the role of local government, the district administration, security forces, health department and other institutions for ensuring peaceful observance of Muharram.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Masroor Elahi Babar, while talking to APP, said Pakistan Army, police, Bomb Disposal Squad, District Administration, Tehsil Government, Health Department, Rescue 1122, media and other departments deserved appreciation for establishing peace during Muharram.

He said the general public also showed exemplary cooperation and played a role in spending Muharram peacefully.

He said the Karbala tragedy was not merely an incident but a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims. "This incident teaches us the lesson of brotherhood." A school teacher, Nusrat Gandapur, said the role all the departments and the public played to ensure peace during Muharram was exemplary and commendable.

He said, "peaceful nations are the guarantors of development."He said the residents of D.I.Khan were peace-loving people, which they have demonstrated by spending a peaceful Muharram.