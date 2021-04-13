UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Directs Traders To Ensure SOPs, Prices Set By PCC

Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Kiyani has directed traders to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rates of commodities set by the Price Control Committee (PCC)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Kiyani has directed traders to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rates of commodities set by the price Control Committee (PCC).

He was chairing District Price Control Meeting here on Tuesday attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Riaz Haider Bukhari, District and Tehsil Majistrates, President Anjman Tajran Muzaffarabad Showkat Nawaz Mir and representatives of other trade unions and other officials concerned.

He also directed the trade unions to strictly ensure the SOPs during shopping and avoid public gathering at all costs besides following commodity rates set by the PCC and give relief to the common citizens during the holy month of Ramzan.

All the participants reiterated that strict implementation of SOPs would be ensured during Ramzan and all the business centers will completely provide special relief to its customers and the rates of commodities and edible items would be charged with maximum discount to the public.

The meeting also decided that minimum customers to be ensured at LPG shops with maximum three customers at a time could enter a shop.

Dealers Association, President on the occasion announced reduction of Rs.60 per cylinder and said that a LPG cylinder would now be available at Rs.1480 instead of Rs.1540.

The meeting directed the butchers to give relief to citizens and ensure display of Rate lists providing by PCC and the meat the meat would be checked by the Municipal Magistrate along with veterinary Doctor to ensure healthy meat supply.

The meeting decided to get rate lists of fruit and vegetables from whole sale markets of Rawalpindi and Mansehra and fixing the rates with margin and then would be issued Rate lists to the fruit and vegetable venders.

The deputy commissioner asserted that the government has given subsidy to the citizens in view of Ramzan ul Mubarak and at least 19 commodities and edible items would be provided on cheap rates to customers' and the Magistrates and members of PCC will made frequent visits of all the markets of the capital city and stern action would be taken against those who violate SOPs and failed to maintain balancing market rates.

