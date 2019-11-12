Deputy Commissioner Jhang visits fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetable market early in the morning on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetable market early in the morning on Tuesday.

Secretary Market Committee briefed him about the trends of prices and the procedure of sale in the market.

The deputy commissioner said that all authorities concerned were striving hard to control price hike.

He directed all assistant commissioners to visit markets on daily basis to control prices of fruit and vegetables.

He said that all shopkeepers and vendors should display price list properly and avoid over-charging.