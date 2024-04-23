Dera Board’s Examination Centers Inspected
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Finance and Planning Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah on Tuesday visited several exams centers and reviewed arrangements.
Currently, the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination is underway under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) Dera.
According to the district administration, the ADC took stock of arrangements and issued strict instructions to the examination staff to prevent cheating and use of other unfair means.
He said that ensuring fairness and transparency should be ensured at all costs by adhering to the board’s guidelines in this regard.
He said the district administration officials would continue visiting the examination halls and ensure a cheating-free examination process.
He also gave necessary instruction to the staff concerned to ensure security and other related arrangements well in time for ensuring smooth conduct of examination.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda5 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting5 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found5 minutes ago
-
Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall5 minutes ago
-
President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases5 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March15 minutes ago
-
Unknown person shot dead police constable25 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies of suffocation25 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Town searched during operation25 minutes ago
-
Voters rejected PTI's narrative of hatred, hypocrisy and lies in bye-elections: Tarar35 minutes ago
-
President highlights significance of enhanced aerial connectivity35 minutes ago
-
SP conducted Khuli Katchery to address public complaints35 minutes ago