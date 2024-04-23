Dera board’s examination centers inspected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Finance and Planning Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah on Tuesday visited several exams centers and reviewed arrangements.

Currently, the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination is underway under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) Dera.

According to the district administration, the ADC took stock of arrangements and issued strict instructions to the examination staff to prevent cheating and use of other unfair means.

He said that ensuring fairness and transparency should be ensured at all costs by adhering to the board’s guidelines in this regard.

He said the district administration officials would continue visiting the examination halls and ensure a cheating-free examination process.

He also gave necessary instruction to the staff concerned to ensure security and other related arrangements well in time for ensuring smooth conduct of examination.

APP/slm