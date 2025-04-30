Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Dera police arrest 2 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 785 grams of drugs from his possession in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police are continuing its operations against criminal elements.

Dera Town Police, led by SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman, along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir and his team, conducted successful operations and recovered 310 grams of ice from the possession of Dawood son of Yasin, resident of Akakhel, while 475 grams of hashish recovered from the possession of Sikandar son of Allah Wasaya, resident Zafarabad, and arrested the accused as per the procedure.

The police registered the cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

19 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

4 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

4 hours ago
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

5 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan