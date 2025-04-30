Dera police arrest 2 drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 785 grams of drugs from his possession in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police are continuing its operations against criminal elements.

Dera Town Police, led by SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman, along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir and his team, conducted successful operations and recovered 310 grams of ice from the possession of Dawood son of Yasin, resident of Akakhel, while 475 grams of hashish recovered from the possession of Sikandar son of Allah Wasaya, resident Zafarabad, and arrested the accused as per the procedure.

The police registered the cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.