IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/2, Rajaabad, Ahsan Abad, Aria Mohallah Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Gulshan Abad Feeder

On Saturday (May 03) from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15/1, Westridge, City Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dhoke Noor, Hayal Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Attock Circle, Khunda, Gaggan, Mianwala, Noorpur Feeders and surrounding areas.

