RPO Briefs NIPA Delegation About Police Reforms, Community Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar and City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar jointly briefed the delegation of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar about police reforms and its community initiatives.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the officers participating in 37th Senior Management Course NIPA has visited the Police Lines Community Engagement Centre and interacted with RPO and CPO.
The police heads during briefing focused on key developments, police reforms and community-focused initiatives being implemented under the vision of Inspector General of Punjab.
During the briefing, the participants were given a detailed overview about various departments within the police force.
SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
RPO Zeeshan Asghar highlighted the operational success of major initiatives including Safe City Project, Khidmat Markaz, Tahaffuz Center and Misaq Center.
He also highlighted the welfare schemes for police personnel and paid tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs and veterans.
CPO Bilal Umar shared that in line with IG Punjab’s vision, a Gender-Based Violence Unit has been established in Faisalabad to address crimes related to women and vulnerable members of the society.
The Safe City Project is actively contributing to the arrest of criminals through advanced surveillance and technology, he added.
The NIPA delegation also took a tour of Safe City control room and Khidmat Markaz where they were briefed about the modern facilities provided to the public including upgraded police stations and separate waiting rooms for citizens.
Later, RPO Zeeshan Asghar and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar presented commemorative shields to the course participants and participated in a group photo with them, police spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO briefs NIPA delegation about police reforms, community initiatives1 minute ago
-
KP Food Authority discards over 6,500 liters of unsafe cold drinks1 minute ago
-
Pak Consul General inaugurates Pak Pavilion at GETEX in Dubai1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation8 minutes ago
-
UAF holds project exhibition to showcase innovating thinking11 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI seeks formation of coordination committee to resolve issues11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson reviews anti-harassment efforts11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 2 drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes mesmerizing Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani11 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme21 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur launches tree plantation at Govt College21 minutes ago
-
UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development21 minutes ago