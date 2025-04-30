RPO briefs NIPA delegation about police reforms, community initiatives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar and City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar jointly briefed the delegation of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar about police reforms and its community initiatives.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the officers participating in 37th Senior Management Course NIPA has visited the Police Lines Community Engagement Centre and interacted with RPO and CPO.

The police heads during briefing focused on key developments, police reforms and community-focused initiatives being implemented under the vision of Inspector General of Punjab.

During the briefing, the participants were given a detailed overview about various departments within the police force.

SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

RPO Zeeshan Asghar highlighted the operational success of major initiatives including Safe City Project, Khidmat Markaz, Tahaffuz Center and Misaq Center.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes for police personnel and paid tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs and veterans.

CPO Bilal Umar shared that in line with IG Punjab’s vision, a Gender-Based Violence Unit has been established in Faisalabad to address crimes related to women and vulnerable members of the society.

The Safe City Project is actively contributing to the arrest of criminals through advanced surveillance and technology, he added.

The NIPA delegation also took a tour of Safe City control room and Khidmat Markaz where they were briefed about the modern facilities provided to the public including upgraded police stations and separate waiting rooms for citizens.

Later, RPO Zeeshan Asghar and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar presented commemorative shields to the course participants and participated in a group photo with them, police spokesman added.