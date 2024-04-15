Dera Police Arrest Accused Murderer
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused murderer recovering the weapon used in the crime.
According to the police spokesman, accused Muhammad Umar son of Muhammad Ramzan was arrested during a successful operation in the limits of Gomal University police station.
He said following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Station House Officer (SHO) Gomal University Police Station Malik Imran Marhal along with the police team arrested accused Muhammad Umar, a resident of Rorah area who was wanted by police in the murder case.
The police also recovered a pistol which was used in the crime from the arrested accused.
