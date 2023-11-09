Dera police arrest three attempted murder case’ accused

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The district police on Thursday arrested three accused involved in two attempted murder cases.

According to police, Paharpur police have tightened noose around anti-social elements on the directives of District Police Office(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani and under the leadership SP Saddar Circle Umar Hayat Khan an operation was conducted in Pharpur area.

During an action, SDPO Pharpur circle Khashif Sattar and Station House Officer(SHO) Fahim Abbas leading a police party arrested three accused nominated in attempted murder cases.

The police also recovered one repeater with five cartridges from their possession.

APP/slm