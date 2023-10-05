Dera police arrested 9 outlaws ; drugs, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested 9 outlaws and recovered drugs and weapons in the limits of different police stations here on Thursday.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police initiated a crackdown against the drug dealers and other criminal elements and recovered 4690 grams of hashish, 180 grams of heroin, 04 pistols with admonitions in the limits of Gomal University, Cantt, Chaudhwan, Sadar and Paharpur Police stations.

According to the details, Cantt police led by SHO Gul Sher Khan seized 1230 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Zubair son of Ashiq resident of Kachi Paind Khan. Another accused Muhammad Imran, son of Abdul Rehman resident of Nizam pump was arrested and recovered a single 9mm pistol with 05 cartridges from the possession of the accused. While 375 grams of ice and 180 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of Muhammad Arslan, son of Muhammad Salim, resident of Dirkhanwali, 310 grams of hashish recovered from the possession of Ansar Jameel, son of Qayyum Nawaz resident of Sheikh Yusuf. Police arrested Kaleemullah, son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Al-Qader City and 375 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession. Cantt police also

conducted a raid and recovered Rs. 1580 stake money while the accused Abdullah son of Fazlur Rehman resident of Chah Mikanwala, Sadiq Lachhra and other gamblers escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, Gomal University Police Station led by SDPO Proa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain conducted an operation against drug dealers and recovered 2435 grams of hashish from the possession of Rasool Khan son of Rasool Dad resident of Kot Kandi Landa Sharif. Police arrested the accused as per the rules. While Gomal University police in the second operation, 340 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Azim, son of Abdul Aziz resident of Basti Ara, and the accused was arrested as per the the rules.

Similarly, Paharpur police station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch during the ongoing crackdown against criminals arrested the accused Ghulam Ali son of Ali Hasan resident of Mardan bridge and recovered a single pistol 9mm with 10 cartridges.

While in another operation, city police arrested the wanted criminal Adil Abbas, son of Gulzar Hussain resident of Mohalla, Dr. Jalal Hussain Shah.

SHO Chaudhwan police station Amanullah Khan during the search operation recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore and 20 cartridges from the possession of Mohammad Ramzan son of Shahbaz Khan resident of Mohalla Musa Zai Chaudhwan and arrested the accused as per the rules.

During the operation conducted by the Saddar Police Station, police team recovered a single pistol 30 bore with 05 cartridges from the possession of Inamullah son of Rais Khan resident of Wanda Jinder Glotti and arrested the accused as per the rules.