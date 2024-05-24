Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested Two Robbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Dera police arrested two robbers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Dera police during the operation arrested two robbers and recovered weapons in the limits of Yarik police station here on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Acting Station House Officer (SHO) Yarik police station arrested Amr Bil Marof son of Muhammad Amin Jan and Abrar Ali, son of Tir Ali resident of Lakki Marwat.

During interrogation, two 30-bore pistols with 10 cartridges and cash were recovered from their possession.

The police said the accused were involved in the Daewoo Bus robbery case and also wanted in different cases of theft and robbery.

The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

