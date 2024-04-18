Dera police claim to arrest drug peddler

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera police in an operation claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2029 grams of hashish from his possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Thursday

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted raid and apprehended an accused Muhammad Asad Nadeem son of Muhammad Naeem resident of Mosa town with 2029 grams of hashish.

The police also registered the case against the drug peddler for further investigation.