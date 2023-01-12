UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Held Two Murderers After Tracing Blinder Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police here on Thursday claimed to have resolved blind murder case of a man and arrested two accused and also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, one Sami Ullah son of Aman ullah had registered a case with Band Korai police station on December 28, 2022 that his brother Muhammad Asad had been shot dead by unknown persons.

After registration of the case, an investigation team was constituted that traced the culprits by using modern techniques.

A police team-led by SHO Band Korai police station Zain Khan, Investigation Incharge Israr Hussain, under the supervision of DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi successfully traced the killers who turned out to be the deceased's friends Israr son of Muhammad Ikram resident of Basti Syedan wali and Naeem son of Shahjahan Baloch resident of Dhap Shumali.

Both the accused confessed of killing of Muhammad Asad.

The police, during further investigation, also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and two motorcycles used in the crime. The motorcycles were bearing numbers BKL-2392 and L-1008, DIK.

