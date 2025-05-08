SCCI organises solidarity rally with govt, Pak Armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed full solidarity and unwavering support for the government and Armed Forces of Pakistan in response to the unprovoked Indian military strikes in several parts of the country.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the chamber while speaking at a solidarity gathering here at the chamber house on Thursday strongly condemned the Indian strikes on civilians in Pakistan and AJK and highly praised the armed forces for counterattacks and knocking down India’s five jets.

“Today, Pakistan again face with Indian aggression and our utmost duty, being a one nation and Pakistani to show unity, trust and steadfastness in own ranks”,

The solidarity rally was spearheaded by SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, member of the chamber executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Gul Zaman, Shams Rahim, Ishfaq Ahmad, Nadeem Rauf, and Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan and others.

The chamber members, staff and mediapersons in a large number participated in the rally.

The participants were holding placards and banners, yelling slogans in favour of Pakistan Armed forces and against the Indian aggression.

The demonstrators raised full-throated voices in support of Pakistan Armed forces, COAS Gen Asim Munir, military and civil leadership of the country.

The protesters also shouted anti-Indian Prime Minister Modi and their armed forces.

Fazal Moqeem said Pakistan is a peaceful country in the region and our desire for peace must not be constructed as weakness.

He said Indian misadventure against Pakistan was a blatant mistake, and warned Indians will pay a huge price and face its dire consequences.

The Pakistani nation has always been one to safeguard the country’s ideological and geographical frontiers and foil evil designs of enemies, the SCCI chief remarked.

Moqeem continued to say that the Pakistan armed forces undauntingly fought by defending the motherland and bravely shot down Indian air jets, which is highly commendable.

He said the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan armed forces and fully supports the bold, timely and brave decision of National Security Council (NSC) under which Pakistan Armed forces has given permission to give benefitting responses to any Indian aggression.

The SCCI chief said this decision is not only a proclamation of safeguarding the motherland but it is also a trust spokesmanship, reflection of honour and self-respect.

He paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy who put their lives in danger and safe the motherland from Indian aggression.

Moqeem says being the business community we are not only custodian of the economy but also guards of the national ideology.

We fully support our military and civil leadership and state institutions.

Let's come together and unite to make Pakistan a greater nation and show the whole world that we are a brave and awaken, honourable nation and ready anytime to defend the motherland from the evil designs of the enemies, he added.