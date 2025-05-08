Former Olympian Rao Saleem Nazim laid to rest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Former Olympian Rao Saleem Nazim who died last night

was laid to rest at Ghulam Muhammadabad graveyard

on Thursday.

His funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people

from hockey and other walks of life including Pakistan Hockey

Foundation Secretary Rana Mujahid Ali, Khalid Bashir, Malik

Shafqat, Anjum Saeed, Sheikh Usman, Babar Abdullah, Divisional

Sports Officer Rana Hammad, Umpire Shahid Tanveer, Zeeshan

Ashraf Olympian, social and political figures.

Rao Saleem Nazim was born on January 1, 1955. He won

bronze medal in the Olympic Games held in Canada in 1976.