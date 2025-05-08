Heavy Rains In Dir Causes Floods, Strands Tourists In Kumrat
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Torrential rains have caused flash floods in streams and landslides, blocking several roads and severely affecting local life, besides stranding scores of tourists in Kumrat valley.
In Lower Dir, the intense rainfall brought relief from the summer heat, with overcast skies and cool winds creating a pleasant atmosphere.
However, the situation in Upper Dir’s Kohistan was different, where heavy downpours and rising water levels in rivers caused widespread disruption.
A major landslide at Bada in Dir Upper has blocked the main road leading to the scenic Kumrat Valley, leaving a large number of tourists trapped.
According to local sources, those stranded include men, women, the elderly, and children.
Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning that intermittent rains are expected across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today until May 12.
Rescue efforts are reportedly underway, but access remains difficult due to the ongoing weather conditions.
