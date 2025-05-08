Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PESCO notifies power Suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The PESCO on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Kurram Ghari Station on 10th,12th,17th and 19th May from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Cantt 2 feeders will face inconvenience, The power supply, it said would also remain suspended from Kurram Ghari Transmission Line on 10th,12th,17th and 19th May from 5:00 a.

m. to 10:00 a.m., resultantly consumers of Kurram Ghari grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Jehangira grid Station on 9th May from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., resultantly consumers of Sheet Glass, Jehangira Town, Lather Tannery , Mian Essa, Jalbai, PTC, Khushal Khan Khattak, Manki, Auxillary, Allah Dher, Esson feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

