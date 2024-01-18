Open Menu

Dera Police Recover 21300 Ltr NCP Diesel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) District police arrested three accused and recovered 21300 litres of NCP diesel in the limits of various police stations here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the district police conducted crackdown on illegal diesel agencies and smugglers in the limits of Chaudhwan Police Station, Shaheed Nawab Police Station and Daraban Police Station.

During the action, Chaudhwan police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari stopped a Hino truck, during the checking police seized 15000 litres of Iranian diesel.

Similarly, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Younus Khan and Saifullah Khan during the checking of vehicle, 6000 litres of NCP diesel recovered and arrested two accused.

Meanwhile, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan conducted successful operations against the smuggling of Iranian diesel and recovered about 300 liters of diesel from 10 plastic cans and arrested two persons.

The value of recovered NCP Iranian diesel was estimated at six million rupees. Police registered the separate cases against the accused and later handed over the seized NCP diesel to custom authorities.

