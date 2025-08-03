Dera Police to observe Police Martyrs Day tomorrow with full honor

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Police Martyrs Day will be observed tomorrow, August 4, across Dera Ismail Khan with full respect and honor to pay tribute to the brave police officers who sacrificed their lives for peace and security.

On the instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar and District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, preparations are in full swing across the district. As part of the lead-up to the main event, Police Martyrs Week is already being observed with various programs, prayers, and tribute ceremonies.

Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines and the Police Martyrs Memorial have been specially decorated in honor of the fallen heroes. These locations are serving as the center for remembrance and community respect.

As part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Week, police officers from various departments visited the graves of the fallen officers across the district. At each site, they laid floral wreaths, offered Fateha, and stood in solemn silence to honor the memory of their brave colleagues. The visits reflected deep respect and a strong commitment by the police force to never forget the sacrifices made by their comrades in the line of duty.

A blood donation camp was set up at Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Sharifullah Khan, where police officers continued to donate blood for the second consecutive day. Donors received certificates as a token of appreciation for their gesture in memory of the martyrs.

A memorial ceremony was also held at Cantt Police Station, where families of martyrs joined senior police officers including SP City Ali Hamza, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, DSP Traffic Chan Shah, and others. Secretary to the Chief Minister, Gulzaman Khan Awan, along with community members, lawyers, and civil society representatives also participated.

Children of the martyred police officers performed patriotic songs, touching the hearts of the audience. Speaking at the ceremony, SP City Ali Hamza said, “Our martyrs are national heroes. Their sacrifices made it possible for us to live in peace. Their families will never be alone—we stand with them always.”

In a separate visit, Highway Traffic Police In-charge Azim Khan Wazir met with the family of late ASI Humayun Khan, who recently passed away. He laid a floral wreath at the officer’s grave, offered prayers, and handed over financial assistance and departmental support to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Quran Khwani and special prayers were held in police stations across the district including Hathala, Paharpur, Giloti, Cantt, and Khoi Bahara. SHOs and police personnel gathered to pray for the souls of the martyrs and to honor their memory.

Police Martyrs Day is expected to be marked with further ceremonies tomorrow, with full participation from police officials, families of martyrs, and the local community.