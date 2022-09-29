(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Thursday honored the district emergency service-rescue 1122 by awarding commendation certificates to its personnel in recognition of their best services during flood situation.

The ceremony in this regard was held at the Commissioner Office where District Emergenrcy Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, Emergency Officers Nomanullah Marwat and Noman Khan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner commended services of the rescue teams during devastating flood said the jawans of the district's emergency Rescue 1122 service set an example of excellent performance in the entire province by giving prompt response during the natural calamity of flood and subsequently saving lives and properties of people.

He recalled that rescue teams helped save lives of more than 13000 people in various flood-hit areas of the district by the dent of quick response and sheer hard work and they brought laurels to the KP emergency service besides further improving image of the district level service to new heights of fame.

He said services to flood victims of the district by rescue teams would be written in golden words on annuals of history.

The commissioner also mingled with rescuers who shared their experiences which faced while carrying out rescue work at flood-affected areas of the district.

He also applauded the services of the rescue personnel of other districts who had joined rescue and relief work in Dera Ismail Khan and awarded them a commendation certificate.

Later, District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah thanked the commissioner for honoring the rescue teams and expressed renewed a commitment to serve the people of the district with more zeal and spirit.