Detained Hurriyat leaders reduced to skeletons in jails of India and IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health conditions and safety of the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails of Tihar, Utter Pardash, Jodhpur, Haryana, and Punjab in India and in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the detainees were suffering from multiple ailments and had been reduced to skeletons due to criminal apathy of the fascist jail authorities.

He said that detainees are lodged in dark cells and are subjected to physical torture. The spokesman warned India of dire consequences if any incarcerated Hurriyat leader was killed in custody like Zia Mustafa. He demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The APHC spokesman paying rich tributes to the steadfastness and strong commitment of thousands of political detainees including APHC chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahidul islam, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajudin, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousaf, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Dr.

Shafi Shariati, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Dr.GM Butt, Muzaffer Ahmad Dar, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Fahim Ramzan, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Showket Hakeem, Aadil Zargar, Omar Adil Dar, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Eng Rasheed, human rights defender Khurrum Parvez, journalists Aasif Sultan, Irfan Meraj and Fahad Shah said that they are the worst victims of political vendetta. They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and all other human rights organisations to visit Indian and IIOJK jails to ascertain the deteriorating health conditions of the incarcerated leaders and activists. The statement urged UN and other world forums to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.