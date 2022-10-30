UrduPoint.com

Development Work In Full Swing At Gwadar: MPA Hammal Kalmati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has expedited the development work on multiple mega projects across Gwadar, expected to be completed during the current financial year that would benefit the local masses of the port city.

This was said by the MPA Balochistan Assembly Mir Hammal Kalmati, hailing from Balochistan National Party (Mengal), in a statement issued on Sunday, also adding that with the support of the Federal government, the project worth Rs 3.3 billion for the rehabilitation of Gwadar was in full swing to set the city on modern lines, which would end the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

The government had expanded the 50-bed Pak-China friendship hospital Gwadar to 150 beds, which was one of the state-of-the-art medical centres, in order to ensure the best healthcare facilities for the people of Gwadar, he added.

The Indus Hospital authority would take control of the hospital to ensure free medical facilities to the inhabitants of the port city from November this year, he apprised.

Hammal Kalmati said the government had allocated Rs 250 million for Gwadar city; Rs 130 million for Pasni; Rs 80 million for Jewani and Rs 150 million for various infrastructure and development projects in the other areas.

The government has released a fund of Rs 240 million for the construction of dams for the provision of water to the residents of the district, he said, adding the federal government was taking multiple initiatives to resolve the water issue in Gwadar on a permanent basis.

The roads' infrastructure was also being upgraded for easy access of the local fisherman to the port to transfer their hunted fish into the markets, he added.

Kalmati said the government had signed an agreement with Iran to get an additional 100MW of electricity for Makran division in a bid to provide immediate relief to the people of the area.

The government was taking steps to connect these areas with the national grid to ensure an uninterrupted smooth power supply, he added.

