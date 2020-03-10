UrduPoint.com
DG Health Services Appointed KP Focal Person On Corona Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

DG Health Services appointed KP focal person on Corona virus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday appointed Director General Health Services KP Dr Tahir Nadeem as focal person on Corona Virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday appointed Director General Health Services KP Dr Tahir Nadeem as focal person on Corona Virus.

According to a notification issued here, the focal person would be responsible to apprise about the preventive measures and update about the situation in the province.

Meanwhile, KP health committee notified appointment of Commissioners of seven divisions as Officers on Special Duty for Health Emergency. Vice Chairperson of KP Public Health Committee in a notification said that commissioners of DI Khan, Malakand, Kohat, Hazara, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar would be responsible to review health emergency in the context of corona virus.

In another notification of health department, a high level strategic oversight committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Health Minister. The body would issue directives regarding preparations and preventive measures against corona virus.

It would propose recommendations regarding closures of educational institutes in case of corona virus outbreak. Similarly, it would also propose ban to the government on travel to any specific area.

The committee would be comprising secretaries health, relief and rehabilitation department, Home, Local Government, Secretary to Chief Minister and representatives of Pak Army. DG health services would act as secretary of the committee.

