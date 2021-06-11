Director General of London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre visited Pakistan's High Commission in London and discussed future collaboration for the promotion of Islamic culture and heritage

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan welcomed Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan at the high commission and exchanged ideas on the role of the institution for education and guidance of the Muslims in the United Kingdom, especially the youth, said a news release received here om Friday.

The high commissioner said that Pakistan and its diaspora in the UK greatly valued their historic association with the London Central Mosque and had always been supportive of the institution.

Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan appreciated the high commission's continued support and close liaison with the Mosque.

The high commissioner is the ex-officio permanent secretary and member of board of trustees of the London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre.