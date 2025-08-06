Punjab Ombudsman office holds awareness seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab organised an awareness seminar titled ‘Sunwai Seminar’ at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore (WCCIL) to educate participants about institution’s mandate, complaint registration procedures, and public facilitation initiatives.

Advisor to the Ombudsman Punjab Arif Anwar Baloch was the chief guest and delivered an in-depth presentation on the institution’s structure, legal powers, and free-of-cost grievance redress mechanism. He informed the audience that citizens could lodge complaints through multiple convenient platforms, including Helpline 1050, the OPMIS mobile app, the official website, or by visiting the nearest regional office. “The entire complaint submission process takes no more than 10 minutes,” he noted.

Highlighting the institution’s performance, he shared that 98 per cent of complaints received across Punjab had been successfully resolved, including numerous land dispute cases. He also announced the upcoming launch of a mobile outreach van campaign to improve public access, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The seminar was attended by prominent members of the business community, including WCCIL Acting President Faiza Nabeel, WCCIL Founder Dr. Shehla Javed Akram, Vice President Dr. Raheela Akhtar, and several distinguished women entrepreneurs. Participants praised the Ombudsman Punjab Office for its continued commitment to ensuring accessible and timely justice for the public.