DG NADRA assures SACM of opening center in Kot, Dargai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, met with Director General NADRA, Khalid Himayatullah, the other day at his office.

During the meeting, he held a detailed discussion on the difficulties faced by the people of Union Council Kot, constituency PK-24, in obtaining national identity cards and other facilities.

He stated that due to its remote location, the residents of Kot face severe challenges in acquiring both identity cards and passports and other facilities.

Pir Musavir Khan emphasized the need for establishing a NADRA center in Union Council Kot, with a separate passport counter, as well as the establishment of a dedicated NADRA center for women in Tehsil.

He noted that setting up a separate center for women in Tehsil Dargai has become essential so that they can easily access identity cards and other services.

The Special Assistant further said that providing facilities to the public at the local level is the foremost priority of the government.

On this occasion, the Director General NADRA assured the Special Assistant that the establishment of NADRA centers at the proposed locations would be undertaken on a priority basis to ensure maximum convenience for the public.

APP/vak