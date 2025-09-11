DG Rangers Pays Tribute At Quaid’s Mausoleum
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz, visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 77th death anniversary on Thursday.
According to a news release, the DG Rangers laid a wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered Fateha for the soul of the Founder of the Nation.
Prayers were also offered for the peace, progress, and security of the country.
Later, the DG Rangers recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book.
