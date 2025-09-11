NDMA Briefs Foreign Missions On Monsoon Relief Efforts At NEOC Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday hosted a delegation of ambassadors and senior diplomats from over thirty foreign missions based in Islamabad at the National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC), located at NDMA Headquarters.
The purpose of the engagement was to sensitize the diplomatic community on the prevailing humanitarian and infrastructural impacts of the ongoing monsoon season, and to showcase the scale of NDMA’s response efforts and deployment of national resources.
Ambassadors and representatives from major countries including Turkiye, Australia, Russia, Germany, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Poland, and Ireland, among others, attended the session. Pakistan Missions across the globe also joined virtually, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) was represented in person at the gathering.
NDMA team delivered a comprehensive briefing on relief and response operations being carried out across the affected regions.
In his remarks, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik highlighted NDMA’s coordinated measures with provincial and regional disaster management authorities, the deployment of relief items, and the role of technology in monitoring weather patterns and ensuring timely assistance. Other wings of NDMA also shared their respective actions in managing the ongoing monsoon floods.
The diplomatic community was apprised of NDMA’s proactive approach in mitigating the adverse effects of the monsoon, emphasizing integrated response mechanisms, modern early warning tools, and enhanced coordination with stakeholders at all levels.
The participants appreciated NDMA’s efforts, terming them as vital to safeguarding lives and livelihoods and strengthening Pakistan’s resilience against climate-induced challenges
Recent Stories
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Rangers pays tribute at Quaid’s Mausoleum35 seconds ago
-
Killer of policeman killed in shootout35 seconds ago
-
DPO Mansehra confines three assistant clerks to quarter guard dring surprise visit to City Police St ..36 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes Qatar visit, reaffirms Pakistan's solidarity against Israeli aggression38 seconds ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank39 seconds ago
-
NDMA briefs foreign missions on Monsoon relief efforts at NEOC headquarters41 seconds ago
-
Khadija Masood defends thesis on environmental impact43 seconds ago
-
Seerat Conference held at the University of Gujrat49 seconds ago
-
Light to Moderate rainfall hits city for fourth consecutive day54 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed21 minutes ago
-
FDE warns of action against federal schools, colleges practicing corporal punishment21 minutes ago
-
Solar System Inaugurated at Girls High School21 minutes ago