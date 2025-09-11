NDMA briefs foreign missions on Monsoon relief efforts at NEOC headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday hosted a delegation of ambassadors and senior diplomats from over thirty foreign missions based in Islamabad at the National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC), located at NDMA Headquarters.

The purpose of the engagement was to sensitize the diplomatic community on the prevailing humanitarian and infrastructural impacts of the ongoing monsoon season, and to showcase the scale of NDMA’s response efforts and deployment of national resources.

Ambassadors and representatives from major countries including Turkiye, Australia, Russia, Germany, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Poland, and Ireland, among others, attended the session. Pakistan Missions across the globe also joined virtually, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) was represented in person at the gathering.

NDMA team delivered a comprehensive briefing on relief and response operations being carried out across the affected regions.

In his remarks, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik highlighted NDMA’s coordinated measures with provincial and regional disaster management authorities, the deployment of relief items, and the role of technology in monitoring weather patterns and ensuring timely assistance. Other wings of NDMA also shared their respective actions in managing the ongoing monsoon floods.

The diplomatic community was apprised of NDMA’s proactive approach in mitigating the adverse effects of the monsoon, emphasizing integrated response mechanisms, modern early warning tools, and enhanced coordination with stakeholders at all levels.

The participants appreciated NDMA’s efforts, terming them as vital to safeguarding lives and livelihoods and strengthening Pakistan’s resilience against climate-induced challenges