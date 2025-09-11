Light To Moderate Rainfall Hits City For Fourth Consecutive Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Light to moderate rainfall continued in Karachi for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, inundating several low-lying areas and adding to the city's already rain-drenched conditions.
Showers were reported across various parts of the metropolis, including MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, University Road, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where brief spells of rain further soaked the streets and disrupted routine
activity.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light rain and drizzle are expected to persist over the next 24 hours, with partly cloudy skies and humid weather conditions forecast for the city.
The PMD noted that the prevailing monsoon system has weakened into a low-pressure area and moved away from Karachi's coastal region. Thursday’s rainfall followed three consecutive days of intense downpours from September 8
to 10, which resulted in widespread urban flooding, significant infrastructure damage, and multiple fatalities across
the city.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents to take necessary precautions as intermittent rain may continue into the weekend.
Recent Stories
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Rangers pays tribute at Quaid’s Mausoleum5 minutes ago
-
Killer of policeman killed in shootout5 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra confines three assistant clerks to quarter guard dring surprise visit to City Police St ..5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes Qatar visit, reaffirms Pakistan's solidarity against Israeli aggression5 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank5 minutes ago
-
NDMA briefs foreign missions on Monsoon relief efforts at NEOC headquarters5 minutes ago
-
Khadija Masood defends thesis on environmental impact5 minutes ago
-
Seerat Conference held at the University of Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Light to Moderate rainfall hits city for fourth consecutive day5 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed25 minutes ago
-
FDE warns of action against federal schools, colleges practicing corporal punishment25 minutes ago
-
Solar System Inaugurated at Girls High School25 minutes ago