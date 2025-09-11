Open Menu

Light To Moderate Rainfall Hits City For Fourth Consecutive Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Light to Moderate rainfall hits city for fourth consecutive day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Light to moderate rainfall continued in Karachi for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, inundating several low-lying areas and adding to the city's already rain-drenched conditions.

Showers were reported across various parts of the metropolis, including MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, University Road, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where brief spells of rain further soaked the streets and disrupted routine

activity.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light rain and drizzle are expected to persist over the next 24 hours, with partly cloudy skies and humid weather conditions forecast for the city.

The PMD noted that the prevailing monsoon system has weakened into a low-pressure area and moved away from Karachi's coastal region. Thursday’s rainfall followed three consecutive days of intense downpours from September 8

to 10, which resulted in widespread urban flooding, significant infrastructure damage, and multiple fatalities across

the city.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents to take necessary precautions as intermittent rain may continue into the weekend.

