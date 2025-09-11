Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District administration has launched a cleanliness drive across various parts of Tank to ensure clean environment for citizens.
Supervised by Assistant Commissioner Faheem Khan, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) is actively working to clean neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces.
According to administration, Assistant Commissioner Faheem Khan visited several areas of the city, including Wazirabad, Gharbi Chakar, Qutab Colony, the vegetable market, and Dera Bus Stand.
During the visit, he reviewed the cleanliness efforts and issued necessary instructions to TMA staff on-site.
Faheem Khan said that providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens was a top priority for the district administration, and daily cleaning operations are being ensured.
He also appealed to the public to play their role in maintaining cleanliness and to support the administration in keeping the city clean.
According to TMA officials, this campaign is not only essential for public convenience but also for public health, and it will be continued on a regular basis.
Recent Stories
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Rangers pays tribute at Quaid’s Mausoleum35 seconds ago
-
Killer of policeman killed in shootout35 seconds ago
-
DPO Mansehra confines three assistant clerks to quarter guard dring surprise visit to City Police St ..36 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes Qatar visit, reaffirms Pakistan's solidarity against Israeli aggression38 seconds ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank39 seconds ago
-
NDMA briefs foreign missions on Monsoon relief efforts at NEOC headquarters41 seconds ago
-
Khadija Masood defends thesis on environmental impact43 seconds ago
-
Seerat Conference held at the University of Gujrat49 seconds ago
-
Light to Moderate rainfall hits city for fourth consecutive day54 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed21 minutes ago
-
FDE warns of action against federal schools, colleges practicing corporal punishment21 minutes ago
-
Solar System Inaugurated at Girls High School21 minutes ago