Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District administration has launched a cleanliness drive across various parts of Tank to ensure clean environment for citizens.

Supervised by Assistant Commissioner Faheem Khan, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) is actively working to clean neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces.

According to administration, Assistant Commissioner Faheem Khan visited several areas of the city, including Wazirabad, Gharbi Chakar, Qutab Colony, the vegetable market, and Dera Bus Stand.

During the visit, he reviewed the cleanliness efforts and issued necessary instructions to TMA staff on-site.

Faheem Khan said that providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens was a top priority for the district administration, and daily cleaning operations are being ensured.

He also appealed to the public to play their role in maintaining cleanliness and to support the administration in keeping the city clean.

According to TMA officials, this campaign is not only essential for public convenience but also for public health, and it will be continued on a regular basis.