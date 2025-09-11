Open Menu

Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District administration has launched a cleanliness drive across various parts of Tank to ensure clean environment for citizens.

Supervised by Assistant Commissioner Faheem Khan, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) is actively working to clean neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces.

According to administration, Assistant Commissioner Faheem Khan visited several areas of the city, including Wazirabad, Gharbi Chakar, Qutab Colony, the vegetable market, and Dera Bus Stand.

During the visit, he reviewed the cleanliness efforts and issued necessary instructions to TMA staff on-site.

Faheem Khan said that providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens was a top priority for the district administration, and daily cleaning operations are being ensured.

He also appealed to the public to play their role in maintaining cleanliness and to support the administration in keeping the city clean.

According to TMA officials, this campaign is not only essential for public convenience but also for public health, and it will be continued on a regular basis.

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

16 minutes ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

46 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

3 hours ago
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

3 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

4 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan