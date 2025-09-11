Open Menu

Killer Of Policeman Killed In Shootout

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Killer of policeman killed in shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The accused who had killed the police constable died in an encounter in Roshanwala police station area on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that two absconders Waseem and Sathwan had killed a constable Ashfaq Mahis during a police encounter that took place in Chak No 236-RB in the limits of Roshan Wala police station on Monday.

On a tip-off, a police team on Thursday raided the hideout to arrest them but they resorted to firing on the police team. In retaliation for fire by police, one of the accused Waseem died on the spot.

