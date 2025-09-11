Open Menu

Khadija Masood Defends Thesis On Environmental Impact

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Khadija Masood defends thesis on environmental impact

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Ms Khadija Masood, a MS Scholar successfully defended her MS Thesis at National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG) Peshawar.

Her thesis, titled "Geophysical, Geochemical Investigation And Environmental Impact Of Municipal Solid Waste Site On Groundwater In Bahadar Kalay District Peshawar," was supervised by Dr. Muhammad Younis Khan (Assistant Professor, NCEG) and co-supervised by Seema Anjum Khattak (Assistant Professor, NCEG).

The external examiner for the defense was Dr. Waqar Ali Zafar, Principal Scientist/Associate Professor at the Center of Earthquake Studies, Nilore, Islamabad.

In her research, Ms.

Khadija used an integrated approach combining geophysical tools and geochemical methods to identify leachate plumes in the subsurface. Her work highlighted the environmental impact of open-dumped municipal solid waste on the soil and water in Bahadar Kaley, District Peshawar.

NCEG community extended heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Khadija Masood on this outstanding academic achievement and wishes her success in her future. Ms. Khadija, in turn, expressed her sincere gratitude to her supervisor, co-supervisor, external examiner, and the entire NCEG community for their valuable guidance, encouragement, and support throughout her MS journey.

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

16 minutes ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

46 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

3 hours ago
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

3 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

4 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan