Khadija Masood Defends Thesis On Environmental Impact
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Ms Khadija Masood, a MS Scholar successfully defended her MS Thesis at National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG) Peshawar.
Her thesis, titled "Geophysical, Geochemical Investigation And Environmental Impact Of Municipal Solid Waste Site On Groundwater In Bahadar Kalay District Peshawar," was supervised by Dr. Muhammad Younis Khan (Assistant Professor, NCEG) and co-supervised by Seema Anjum Khattak (Assistant Professor, NCEG).
The external examiner for the defense was Dr. Waqar Ali Zafar, Principal Scientist/Associate Professor at the Center of Earthquake Studies, Nilore, Islamabad.
In her research, Ms.
Khadija used an integrated approach combining geophysical tools and geochemical methods to identify leachate plumes in the subsurface. Her work highlighted the environmental impact of open-dumped municipal solid waste on the soil and water in Bahadar Kaley, District Peshawar.
NCEG community extended heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Khadija Masood on this outstanding academic achievement and wishes her success in her future. Ms. Khadija, in turn, expressed her sincere gratitude to her supervisor, co-supervisor, external examiner, and the entire NCEG community for their valuable guidance, encouragement, and support throughout her MS journey.
