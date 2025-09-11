Seerat Conference held at the University of Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A Seerat Conference titled 'Responsibilities of the State in Educating and Training for Positive Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi” was held at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat in connection with Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen.

The event was organised by the Department of Islamic Studies and presided over by Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, Dean of the Faculty of Arts.

He said Seerat-un-Nabi provides comprehensive guidance for all aspects of life and stressed the need for training in the constructive use of social media to morally and intellectually strengthen youth.Sahibzada Syed Ateeq-ur-Rehman Bukhari, Member of the Council of Islamic Ideology, attended as chief guest.

He said guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi is essential to counter intellectual deviations, extremism, and negative trends on social media.

Dr Syed Hamid Farooq Bukhari, Head of the Department of Islamic Studies, who hosted the event, said it was the responsibility of the state and educational institutions to guide youth in using social media for promoting virtue, spreading knowledge, and bringing social reforms.

Speakers and participants stressed formulating a national-level training policy for the positive use of social media, making Seerat-un-Nabi a central part of curricula and training programmes.