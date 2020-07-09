UrduPoint.com
DG,LDA Reviews Development Work Of OLMT Stations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

DG,LDA reviews development work of OLMT stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahmed Aziz Tarar visited the stations of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Package-II on Multan Road on Thursday to review the work.

According to LDA spokesperson, during his visit Project Director Akbar Hussain gave a briefing about ongoing development work at the OLMT stations.

The DG also visited Chauburji/Awan Town stations and inspected the civil works for rehabilitation, after electrical and mechanical works at these stations by Chinese contractor CR Norenko.

Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa apprised him about the situation of work on the route.

He informed the DG that 95% work of "eight grade works" on OLMT route from Dera Gujran to Ali Town were complete and 95% of the construction work was also complete.

The Director General directed the contractor to complete the ongoing work on the station building as early as possible before the commencement of train operation so that a complete transport package could be provided to public.

